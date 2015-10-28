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Shortlisted revealed at PhotoVoice private view at our Shoreditch gallery

October 28, 2015

In the beginning of this year, the photographic charity PhotoVoice and professional print lab theprintspace launched the inaugural theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards. The third, Summer edition of the competition themed ‘Stories of Community’ had a very successful run, with photographer Bente Stachowske snapping up the grand prize.

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This quarter’s competition theme was ‘Stories of Encounters’ and was judged by a panel of respected photographic experts, including director of BOLT Agency Meesh Bryant, founder of the Photographer’s Dining Club ANTON and urban photographer and founder of the Street Photography London collective, Nicholas Goodden!

Every quarter we see the standard of the submissions rising, and this quarter was no different with a huge number of fantastic, quality submissions. Today, we’re pleased to announce the final shortlist! And they are…

A selection of the shortlisted images are available to purchase from now through thehub, theprintspace’s recently launched platform for print sales! Click the names above to see each artist’s gallery.

The shortlisted artists will show their submitted series in a group exhibition at theprintspace, and the grand prize-winner will be announced on the night of the exhibition launch, due to take place:

Date: Thursday 5 November

Time: 7.30pm – 10pm

Location: theprintspace, 74 Kingsland Road, E2 8DL.

There is no need to RSVP, as the event is open invite. Refreshments will be provided, and admission is, as always, free!

The exhibition will then open to the public:

Date: Friday 6 November – Monday 16 November

Opening days: Monday to Friday

Open times: 9am to 7pm

We look forward to seeing you there!

The shortlist for theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards Autumn Edition has been announced!

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