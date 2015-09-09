Submit your amazing work and win with our PhotoVoice Awards competition

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards is now open! theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards is now in its fourth quarter, and is now open for submission.

Earlier this year, the photographic charity PhotoVoice and professional print lab theprintspace launched the inaugural theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards. The third, Autumn edition of the competition themed ‘Stories of Communities’ had a very successful and high-quality run, with photographer Bente Stachowske snapping up the grand-prize. The competition culminated in another fantastic group exhibition at theprintspace, which you can read about here.

The Theme

The theme of this quarter’s competition is ‘Stories of Encounters’, and entrants are invited to interpret this theme in any way they choose.

The Judges

The entries will be judged by an expert panel of photographic professionals including Meesh Bryant, founder and director of the Bolt Creative Agency and publishing director of Under The Influence Magazine, ANTON, founder of the Photographer’s Dining Club and Nicholas Goodden, urban and street photographer, and founder of the Street Photography London collective!

The Prizes

A group exhibition for the winning and shortlisted entries held at theprintspace gallery in London.

A £250 print credit to use at theprintspace. Runners up will receive a £50 print credit.

A double page feature in PhotoVoice’s quarterly publication, sent to its entire network of members.

Promotion on both PhotoVoice and theprintspace’s website, social media and newsletter, reaching over 60,000 people.

Invitation to attend and speak at a private view held at theprintspace.

How To Enter

Entry to the competition is free for PhotoVoice members, and non-members can enter each quarter’s competition for a donation of £20 or by supporting PhotoVoice and becoming a member. And if you’re a student, you can join for a discounted amount of £20!

Read the submission guidelines and find out how to enter theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards here!

Submissions will close on October 9th 2015, with the group exhibition launching at theprintspace on the evening of November 5th.

The grand-prize winner of theprintspace PhotoVoice Awards will be revealed on this night!

We look forward to seeing your entries! Any issues, email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk or call us on 0207 739 1060. You can also contact PhotoVoice on 0207 033 3878.