Recent client of theprintspaces shares an insight into his photography

Photographer Tom Hanks printed landscape photographs for the Arts on the Move festival. Tom’s work documents beautiful landscapes of Cornwall and the English countryside, presenting to his audience a personable way of viewing the surroundings and locations he found himself in.

Photographer and student Thomas Hanks had his work printed with us for a beautiful exhibition with the Arts on the Move festival, and we loved the way he presented his captivating photographs. Have a look below:

Arts on the Move is an arts festival just outside Exeter which showcases local arts from photography to music, dramas and poetry, crafts and much more. It’s ran by the University of Exeter students and located at Poltimore House, which is under restoration.

The project is made up of landscapes and portraits from my travels around the UK, and it includes photographs from the Lake District, Cornwall and New Forest. I wanted to showcase what I believe to be some of my best work from the various places that I’ve been to.

I was asked to exhibit at Arts on the Move as I am a student at the University of Exeter studying History and Politics. I take photographs for my own use as well as for paid work, such as events or magazines like Hop & Barley as well as Caffeine Magazine.

Thomas Hanks

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