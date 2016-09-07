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With summer nearly over, explore the freestyle subculture of riders and surfers in Tom Cockram’s new photo exhibition.

September 7, 2016

Tom Cockram photography exhibition, surfing, London, Hoxton Gallery

 

Wheels & Waves is the latest exhibition at The Hoxton Gallery, Old Street, featuring the photography of Tom Cockram taken at the annual surf and motorbike festival of the same name in Biarritz, France, launching tomorrow night at 6:30.

Tom Cockram photography exhibition at the Hoxton Gallery, Documentary photography, theprintspace, c-type printing 

Each year riders and surfers gather in Biarritz, France to share their knowledge and passion for riding; whether on bikes or waves. Tom Cockram brings his talent for capturing expression, movement and surroundings to the subjects he immersed himself in during the project.

  surf photography exhibition in Hoxton, theprintspace, printers, fine art printing

 

The portraits demonstrate Tom’s signature style and focus on character while the striking landscapes and atmospheric detail shots convey the mood of the festival and the enthusiasts that attend.

 

theprintspace, tom cockram photography, shoreditch, london exhibition

 

portrait photography, photography exhibition in london, Shoreditch, surfing

 

Tom’s large-format images dazzle on the gallery wall, printed on our C-Type Matt paper, and presented on 5mm white Foamex, the exhibition is set to be a fantastic celebration of the unique pursuit of waves and burning rubber, and is certainly one not to be missed. Join us at the private view Thursday, 8th September at the Hoxton Gallery, 59 Old Street, London EC1V 9HX, with the exhibition continuing until 10th September.

 

porsche, surfing, photography exhibition, documentary photography, photography printers in London

 

For further information and to RSVP for private view please contact:

Photographic@frankagency.co.uk

  

 

 

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