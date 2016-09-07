With summer nearly over, explore the freestyle subculture of riders and surfers in Tom Cockram’s new photo exhibition.

Wheels & Waves is the latest exhibition at The Hoxton Gallery, Old Street, featuring the photography of Tom Cockram taken at the annual surf and motorbike festival of the same name in Biarritz, France, launching tomorrow night at 6:30.

Each year riders and surfers gather in Biarritz, France to share their knowledge and passion for riding; whether on bikes or waves. Tom Cockram brings his talent for capturing expression, movement and surroundings to the subjects he immersed himself in during the project.

The portraits demonstrate Tom’s signature style and focus on character while the striking landscapes and atmospheric detail shots convey the mood of the festival and the enthusiasts that attend.

Tom’s large-format images dazzle on the gallery wall, printed on our C-Type Matt paper, and presented on 5mm white Foamex, the exhibition is set to be a fantastic celebration of the unique pursuit of waves and burning rubber, and is certainly one not to be missed. Join us at the private view Thursday, 8th September at the Hoxton Gallery, 59 Old Street, London EC1V 9HX, with the exhibition continuing until 10th September.

For further information and to RSVP for private view please contact:

Photographic@frankagency.co.uk