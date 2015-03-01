Top photographers, agents & imaging professional share all at our talk

A day of talks from top photographers, agents & imaging professionals with advice on how to break into the industry. A chance to launch your career into success with theprintspace.

WHAT NEXT?

STUDENT EVENT

SATURDAY 14TH MARCH 10AM – 6.30PM

TICKETS £6 (LIMITED PLACES AVAILABLE)

HOXTON STREET STUDIOS

10A BLOSSOM STREET, LONDON, E1 6PL

Supported by:

Welcome & Coffee – 10AM

We’ll kick off the day with coffee/tea and pastries ready for the first subject

Stuart Waplington

Selling Fine Art Prints — 10.30am

Stuart Waplington is the MD of theprintspace, the UK’s leading Pro Lab, providing innovative services for creative artists working at the highest level. He is also the chairman of Happy Finish Retouching. Representing the best digital artists in the World, allowing Art Directors, Photographers and Brands the freedom to develop creative ideas and unique visual styles, often pushing the boundaries of what is possible to set new standards in the industry.

Stuart’s experience working with many of the luminaries of the visual arts places him perfectly to share his insights on how to effectively publish, promote, and sell your work.

www.happyfinish.com www.theprintspace.co.uk

Richard Seymour

Advertising Photography — 11.15am

Richard is a highly experienced professional photographer, specialising in Automotive, Aerial and Commercial disciplines, often employing CGI among other advanced techniques to create a distinct, bold style. His work can regularly be seen on campaigns for Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes, Shell, Inmarsat and many more international clients. He has received numerous awards and is in high demand globally for his unique aesthetic.

Richard will share his experiences working in these areas, and provide tips for aspiring photographers looking to begin a career in these fields.

www.richardseymour.co.uk

Ross Kirton

Breaking into Fashion Photography — 12pm

A London based photographer with an innate understanding of colour, form and interaction between subject and surroundings, his high energy work blurs boundaries and re-evaluates modern fashion, beauty and portraiture photography. His clients include Chanel, Yohji Yamamoto Parfum, Clairol, Universal, EMI, Agent Provocateur, Max Mara, Net a porter. His work can be regularly seen in Arena, British Vogue, Elle, GQ UK, GQ Russia, Harpers Bazaar, Sunday Times Style, Instyle, Tush, Tatler, V magazine, Volt, Wonderland, 125 Ross will host a Fashion Photography talk where he’ll share his insights on working in this highly competitive field.

www.ross-kirton.com

Artmedia

A picture of life behind the scenes — 1.45pm

Artmedia London is a bespoke digital capture service, organising camera and digital assistance services to a roster of the world‘s leading contemporary photographic artists. Working at the highest level in this field, their expert staff are tasked with offering no-compromise support and tech advice on the most demanding of productions, regularly working on International shoots for cutting edge global brands and clients.

They will share their insights on working ‘behind the scenes’ and the things to think about when considering a career in this core area of the photographic industry.

www.artmedialondon.com

Spencer Murphy

How I got started — 2.30pm

Spencer Murphy is a Photographer working at the forefront of contemporary Portrait and Fine Art disciplines, dividing his time between creating his own artwork and taking on photographic commissions.

Appearing in the National Portrait Gallery’s Taylor Wessing Portrait Prize exhibition 7 times between 2006 and 2013, in 2013 he was announced as the overall winner. His work is now held in the NPG’s Permanent Collection. His work can be seen in The Guardian Weekend, The Telegraph Magazine, Time, Monocle, Wallpaper, Rolling Stone Magazine, GQ and Dazed and Confused. He’s exhibited widely throughout Europe and North America.

Spencer will talk about his career, how he got started, his influences and what he looks for in subject and concept.

www.spencermurphy.co.uk

Travis Hodges

Editorial Photography — 3.15pm

Travis is a London based photographer, he is fascinated by people and uses his camera to explore what makes them interesting. A picture editor once described Travis Hodges’s talent as ‘the ability to make the unusual seem approachable and the ordinary seem extraordinary’.

The recipient of accolades such as the Observer Hodge and Jerwood Photography Awards, his images are regularly seen in titles such as The New York Times, The Independent New Review, Wired and ES.

Travis will present a seminar on Editorial Photography, and provide tips and insights on working in this field.

www.travishodges.co.uk

Skye Trayler Graham

What we look for in new talent — 4pm

Trayler & Trayler is an agency representing representing commercial visual artists who are creative and ingenious in their approach to image making.

With nearly 30 years experience in representing visual artists working across all areas of digital and print media, including moving image, Trayler & Trayler have a unique understanding of how vital it is to continually adapt and acclimatise to the constant changes in the advertising world. They support and nurture artists through individual management and strategic marketing. With dedicated in-house production to oversee projects from initial quoting, right through to delivery of final artwork.

Skye Trayler will provide an insight into what agents look for when signing new talent, and the things that any aspiring artist should be aware of to get noticed and get commissioned.