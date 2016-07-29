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Winners of AOP Student Awards announced!

July 29, 2016

 The winners for this years AOP Student Awards were announced at our Gallery in Shoreditch last night! An evening of celebrating fresh creative talent was underway as many flocked to theprintspace gallery to see the shortlisted photographers work and discover who had won each category. 

 

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People

Nina Baillie

Best In Category

 

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Things 

Sian Oliver

Best In Category
 

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 Place

 Kieran Cashell

Best In Category
 

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 With a large scale exhibition printed onto our C-type Matt paper and mounted on 3mm foamboard, our gallery is wall to wall of different styles and diverse imagery. The exhibition continues until 9 August at The Printspace Gallery, 74 Kingsland road, E2 8DL, Mon-Fri 9-7pm

 

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