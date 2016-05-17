World Photography Organisation launch an international photography fair

The World Photography Organisation has announced that it is bringing the third edition of its highly successful Shanghai photography fair under a new brand, PHOTOFAIRS, international art fairs dedicated to photography.

Fair destinations include PHOTOFAIRS | Shanghai, 9-11 September 2016 at the Shanghai Exhibition Center and PHOTOFAIRS | San Francisco, 27-29 January 2017 in the Festival Pavilion at the Fort Mason Center.

“After two extraordinary years presenting fine art photography to the world in Shanghai, it made sense for us to recognize the growing interest in and demand for photography worldwide by creating this brand and bringing the fair to a new destination,” said Scott Gray, CEO of World Photography Organisation and PHOTOFAIRS.

In each of its destinations, PHOTOFAIRS is dedicated to presenting fine art photography and moving image from leading international galleries and their artists. Confirmed galleries for both the Shanghai and San Francisco editions include: Blindspot Gallery (Hong Kong); ShanghArt (Shanghai, Beijing & Singapore); Camera Work (Berlin); Flowers Gallery (London, & New York), and Eric Franck (London).

Providing a distinctive and considered platform for galleries from across the globe, the fairs showcase photography to the international community. Through its highly curated approach, PHOTOFAIRS provides an elegant and dynamic environment for established and new collectors alike. In addition, events programs and bespoke advisory services during the fairs create an engaging platform to nurture new collectors.

Find out more: photofairs.org