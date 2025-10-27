9 ways to increase your art sales

With Christmas coming up fast, you’re about to enter the biggest sales quarter of the year. The three months when many artists sell as much as the rest of the year combined. So how do you make the most of it?

Here are nine move-the-needle actions you can do right now to maximise your art sales this season.

1. Sell in timed drops

When your artwork is always available, it feels less collectible, less rare, and frankly, less desirable.

Timed drops give your audience a clear moment to decide and buy your work. This focuses attention, trains collectors to show up, and turns your posting rhythm into a sales rhythm.

Selling with time drops also means your marketing efforts can be focussed around defined windows, which makes it easier to lock-in and focus on marketing, leaving you free to switch back to making work when it’s over.

How to do it this week

Pick a mini-series (3–5 works) and lock a drop date 10–14 days from now. Announce it on all your social channels with a countdown and the edition size (or time limit). Open early access to email subscribers for 24 hours (see Tip #2).

Pro tip

Fulfil effortlessly with us and make your drop feel premium at any price point.

Social is rented space; your email subscriber list is your own. The inbox is where people slow down, consider, and click “buy.”

A small, warm list will outperform a huge, cold following every time, because you can speak directly, share early access, and build a steady drumbeat of launches that doesn’t depend on the algorithm.

Social reach can go up and down…email is where collectors actually buy.

Pro tip

Use our automated‑fulfilment so you can promise fast shipping without lifting a finger. The packages are fully customisable, so it can feel like it came directly from you.

When they’re done right, giveaways are a fantastic way to build an email subscriber list. The key is to make the prize something your future collectors would really covet, maybe something that you don’t normally sell.



A giveaway can help you grow your email list before a drop and create deeper engagement with your audience.

The more aligned the prize is with your art, the more likely it is to attract people who’ll stick around long after the giveaway’s over.

Here’s how it could look in practice:



If you are about to release a new series of prints, you could run a giveaway of some artists’ proofs from the series.

You could promote the giveaway by sharing short process reels of the artworks being made, or perhaps order a test print and show the unboxing video. The caption would go something like this: “I’m giving away one print from this new series to someone on my email list. Anyone who joins before [giveaway end date] is in the draw.”

Your followers are likely to pay attention to these posts because they’re interested in the giveaway. So you’re not only building hype for the giveaway, you’re also reinforcing the perception of your brand. Once you’ve run the giveaway for two to three weeks, you can select some people at random from your email list and announce the winners.

4. Offer products at every price point

You want everybody to have a chance to own a piece of your art. Collectors operate in a funnel. They’ll buy cheaper, open edition, smaller prints before they eventually buy a larger, more expensive limited edition or an original.

It’s really beneficial to get people started on your collector journey by making sure you offer something at every price point. We recently wrote an article going into pricing and a little bit more detail on this collector funnel. You can read that here.

Pro tip

We offer a range of products, frames, prints, and a range of authentication options, such as signatures & numbering on prints, COAs, and you can also hand-sign prints. This way you can align the product with the price point. Take a look at our authentication options here.

5. Always add calls to action to every post

You need to guide people through the buying process in a clear, human way and you do that with calls to action (CTAs).

A call to action is simply a line that tells your audience what to do next. Think of it as a gentle nudge: “Hey, if you liked this, here’s where to go next.”

On general awareness posts, your CTA might be about joining your mailing list. But depending on the post, it could also point people to shop, follow, share, or comment. The trick is to make it feel like part of your story and not a marketing line.

Examples of effective, direct CTAs that artists can use:

It’s not just about shouting “Buy Now.” It’s about giving your followers a clear, natural next step, whether that’s joining your list, exploring your shop, or simply engaging with your post.

“Join my mailing list for early access to new drops.”

“Sign up to get first dibs when this series goes live.”

“Prints are available now. Link in the bio.”

“Which piece would you love to hang at home? Tell me below 👇”

“Want to see how this looks framed? Check the link.”

“Tap the link to see the full collection.”

“Collectors, check your inbox – a new drop just went out.”



“Join the list to get free shipping on the launch day.”



“Tag a friend who’d love this.”

Pro tip

Switch up your CTAs so they feel fresh, not formulaic.

On reels: Keep them short and visual. Add text on screen like “Join the list for early access” or “Available now – link in bio.”



On stories: Use link or poll stickers to drive quick actions like “Which print should drop next?” or “Want first dibs? Tap to join.”



On feed posts: Tell a story, then close with a CTA – “This piece was inspired by… The full series drops next week, join my list to see it first.”



In emails: Make it sound personal – “See what’s new in the shop” or “Add this print to your wall.”



Build a rhythm that feels natural and true to your voice. The best CTAs sound like you, not like a brand.

6. Post more (with a plan)

Consistency builds trust. A simple cadence keeps you visible without burning out, especially if you batch content once and publish in pieces.

The most important thing is to get in the habit of recording everything:

If you start making some work, set up a phone on a tripod and start making a time-lapse.

If you’re out in an exhibition, take some photos.

If you get some inspiration from somewhere, take a photo of it, record a voice note.

When you have loads of content stored away, you’ll find it really easy to make posts to illustrate what you want to say.

When you find a style of reel that works and gets traction, don’t be afraid to repeat it. Also, view your feed as an extension of your art practice. It’s the place where you add context to your work.

This doesn’t mean that you should describe or deconstruct the meaning of your work. It means things like adding context of why you do what you do, where you get inspiration, or how you go about your creative process.

To help you in this task we advise that you read “Start With Why” by Simon Sinek. It’s really useful to help you to understand how to talk about the work without talking about the work.

We wrote an article on how to add context to your work, which would be really useful for you to read.

7. Find the fun in making reels (short video wins right now)

Short videos are the native language of social media right now. Think of it as your work coming to life, it’s not just seen, it’s felt. Hook people in the first two seconds, show the transformation, and close with how to get the piece. It’s the fastest way to reach new eyes and remind your regulars why they love what you do.

We recently wrote an article on how to make reels which will be really useful for you to watch.

A few fast formats

Before & after: file → print → framed → on the wall

Time-lapse of hanging a mini gallery wall

Q&A to camera: answer a collector question or share a story

Pro tip:



You can place a manualorder of one of your own prints and film the unboxing, it’s the perfect way to show collectors how their order will actually look and feel when it arrives. The packaging, the print quality, the details, all of it builds trust and excitement before they even buy.

8. See marketing as expression, not “work”

If you can make the art, you can tell the story. Marketing isn’t a separate skill , it’s just another creative outlet. The same instincts you use to pick colours, build a composition, or curate a show apply here too. Your taste is your strategy.

Think of marketing as sharing, not selling. Post the parts you actually care about – the process, the inspiration, the things that make your work yours. The goal isn’t to sound like a brand; it’s to sound like you, consistently. People connect with honesty, not polish. A slightly scrappy behind-the-scenes post will always beat a perfect caption that feels like an ad.

9. Get help from a specialist art marketing agency

When you’ve built momentum but can’t do it all yourself, the right marketing partner can help you grow faster without losing your voice.



That’s where we come in. We are one of the most successful art marketing agencies in the world, measured by results.



We’ll help you plan your drops, keep your store in shape, and connect everything to fast, fine-art-quality fulfilment. You stay focused on creating while we handle the engine that keeps your collectors coming back.Choose a partner who truly understands artists, not just online shops. At theprintspace, everything we build – from our print-on-demand tools to our order fulfilment, is designed around how artists actually work. We make it easy to offer your collectors a professional experience that still feels personal to you.

Summary

Use this article as the starting point to begin your research. Social commerce that’s art but sold through social media is absolutely booming. We think you’d be pretty surprised if you knew how much people are selling through social media.

So don’t miss out on this opportunity!

When those new orders start rolling in, we’ll take care of everything behind the scenes, from fine art printing and framing to eco‑friendly packaging and branded, white‑label fulfilment so your collectors receive an experience that feels truly personal.

Start Fulfiling with Us and make this your strongest season yet.