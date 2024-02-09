Why can’t I connect my WooCommerce (WordPress) store with creativehub?

Unlike our other integrations such as Shopify & Squarespace, WooCommerce (WordPress) is a self hosted open source system which means it is less of a controlled environment.

Our WooCommerce service is fully functional, however, due to the above there can be unique settings applied to your WordPress site that can cause conflicts with our Connection Process.

If you cannot connect your WooCommerce store please try the following 2 things:

Server security settings

If you use a 3rd party such as Cloudflare for security, it is likely this service is blocking the communication from our servers via their bot detection service or something similar. You can make an exception for our server which should allow the connection to be made.

Permalink settings

Please change the Permalink Settings from “Plain” to “Post Name” under your Woocommerce settings: