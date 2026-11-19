No. We print from high-resolution digital files and do not scan, digitise or photograph artwork in-house. A painting, drawing, photograph or negative has to be scanned first; you then upload the file and order the print as usual.

What we cannot do

Scan, digitise or photograph artwork, including 35mm negatives.

Print directly from an original, such as a painting.

Print from film or paper negatives. Everything is printed from a digital file.

Please do not bring or send us originals or negatives. We cannot digitise them or return them with a print, so they should go to your scanning service instead.

Choosing a scanning service

We recommend Cultural Heritage Digitisation Ltd (CHD) in Wandsworth, London. CHD scans original artworks and old photographs on a large-format Cruse non-contact scanner and can digitise large or delicate flat works of any media type. Their prices, sizes and turnaround are theirs to confirm, so contact them directly: details are in How can I get a high resolution scan of my artwork? We have no commercial arrangement with CHD or any other scanning service.

You are welcome to use any provider you prefer. Scan quality varies a lot, so check a provider's reviews on Google or Trustpilot before booking.

What to ask the scanner for

A flattened, high-resolution TIFF with enough resolution for 300 ppi at the size you want to print.

with enough resolution for 300 ppi at the size you want to print. A big scan. Scanning at a much higher resolution, for example 1200 dpi, is ideal. You can then resize down to 300 ppi at the print size without losing useful quality.

Scanning at a much higher resolution, for example 1200 dpi, is ideal. You can then resize down to 300 ppi at the print size without losing useful quality. More for negatives. A 35mm negative needs a very high-resolution scan to print well at A3 or above.

The colour of the print depends on the quality of the scan, and the scan sets the ceiling on how large you can print. We print exactly what is in the file, so if the paper of the original has scanned as grey or cream rather than white, correct it before uploading. In Photoshop, open Image → Adjustments → Levels and click the white-point eyedropper on an area that should be pure white.

Judging whites and colour on screen depends on the monitor, which our guide to calibrating your monitor for print explains.

Old or damaged photographs

Have the photograph scanned first. A restoration specialist can then repair creases, fading or surface damage in the file before we print it. You can find one through a platform such as Upwork or Behance, then upload the finished file.

Allow time

Scanning is booked separately with the provider, and their timeline is added to our print turnaround. Build it into your schedule if you are working to a deadline.

Our own production and delivery times are set out on the art print delivery service page.

Once you have the file

Upload it at order.creativehub.io. If you are unsure how large it will print, ask us to check the file first.

Before booking a scanning service, read our guide to digitising artwork, which compares scanning with photographing and explains resolution and file formats.