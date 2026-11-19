Most framing and mounting is priced online: add the frame or mount to your print at order.creativehub.io and the price updates as you build it. A quote from the team is for anything the tool does not offer, such as a window mount wider than the slider allows, a custom frame or mount size, or a piece beyond the online size limits. Send us the size, the paper and the frame details and we will price it individually.

What is priced online

Standard, box, floating and tray frames for prints up to 50 x 75 in (or 40 x 80 in for a panoramic), in every frame style.

Mounting up to 60 x 96 in.

Borders and window mounts, set up in the tool so the overall size matches the frame you have in mind. The print, the mount and the frame are then priced together.

The short side of a framed or mounted print must be at least 18 cm. Guide prices for standard combinations are on the price list.

When you need a quote

Beyond the slider. A window mount wider than the slider's maximum cannot be ordered on the website.

A window mount wider than the slider's maximum cannot be ordered on the website. Custom mounts, frames and mounting sizes. These are quoted individually and cannot be added to a standard online order. There is no set uplift: the price depends on the frame type, moulding, mount, glass and size.

These are quoted individually and cannot be added to a standard online order. There is no set uplift: the price depends on the frame type, moulding, mount, glass and size. Oversize pieces. A framed or mounted piece larger than the online limits above.

What to send

The paper and the frame option are the two details we need first for an accurate price. For a full quote, send:

the finished size;

the paper;

the frame style, finish and profile;

whether you want a window mount, and its width;

the glazing;

the fixings;

your print files.

For a custom mount or frame, give the print size, the mount border widths (top, bottom and sides) and the overall frame size. We check it with production before quoting.

Say which kind of mounting you mean

"Mounting" can mean a window mount (the card surround inside a frame) or bonding the print to a rigid board. Tell us which, and we can quote without a second round of questions.

Frame depth and finished size

If you need a particular frame depth, for example to match frames you already have, tell us the frame style and we will check the moulding dimensions with our framers. We can also confirm the finished outer size of a framed piece before you order: send the print size and the frame you are considering.

What we can and cannot make

Our frames are wooden. We do not currently offer aluminium frames, so metal finishes are not available. The darkest wood moulding is American black walnut, on standard and tray frames, and every frame can be glazed with anti-reflective glass.

What the quote shows

A quote is broken down into the printing cost, the framing cost and the total excluding VAT. Where it helps, alternatives are shown side by side. Framed orders are dispatched within 10 working days, printing included, so allow for that when you are working to a date.

You may not need a quote at all for standard combinations, as the price list gives printing, mounting and framing prices by size.