How to sell art online with WIX?

To sell art online with Wix, you list your prints through your Wix store and let creativehub handle production and fulfilment. Here's how to set it up, step by step.

Connect your Wix store to creativehub

In the sell app, go to Sell Art → Connect Store and select Wix from the available platforms. You'll authorize creativehub to push products into your Wix shop.

Create print products

Go to Sell Art → Create Products and build your fine-art print products by choosing papers, framing, frame colours, mounts, borders, edition sizes, certificates of authenticity, and packaging options.

Publish to Wix

Once your products are ready, publish them to your connected Wix store. They'll appear as live listings in your shop.

Add a payment card

Set up a payment card in your creativehub account so we can debit it when orders are placed. This covers the cost of production and global dispatch.

Manage orders

When a customer buys through Wix, the order flows into creativehub automatically. We print, frame (if chosen) and ship directly to your buyer from our UK, Germany or US facilities.

Once connected, you control all product listings, descriptions, images and prices in Wix itself — creativehub handles the fulfilment behind the scenes.

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