Drop ship art prints with TikTok & creativehub

You can drop ship art prints with TikTok and creativehub — using creativehub to create and sell fine-art print products, and TikTok to build hype and drive sales, especially through print drops, which are time-limited countdown sales that create urgency. Here's how the two work together.
Set up your print drop to drop ship art prints with TikTok
- Go to Sell Art → Create Drops (Shopify only).
- Create your fine-art print products — choose papers, framing, edition sizes, certificates and packaging.
- Generate a timed sales page with a countdown timer.
- theprintspace fulfils every order automatically from facilities in the UK, Germany and the USA.
Promote on TikTok
- Hook hard in the first few seconds — open with surprise, a question, or curiosity (for example, a blank canvas becoming a finished piece).
- Tell a tight story — cover your inspiration, process and meaning, and show the print quality, edition numbers and packaging.
- Match content to your drop phases — tease before launch, reveal the work and prints, show scale and quality, then announce the live sale with exact dates and times.
- Use trending audio and keep the pace energetic.
- Show the prints as real objects on a wall to build buying confidence.
- Include a clear call to action with your drop link, and use TikTok's built-in launch reminder tools.
A quick tip: study successful artist videos to see how they hook viewers in the first three seconds, then plan a short series of clips that carries viewers from teaser to live sale.
If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.