Drop ship art prints with TikTok & creativehub

You can drop ship art prints with TikTok and creativehub — using creativehub to create and sell fine-art print products, and TikTok to build hype and drive sales, especially through print drops, which are time-limited countdown sales that create urgency. Here's how the two work together.

Set up your print drop to drop ship art prints with TikTok

Go to Sell Art → Create Drops (Shopify only).

(Shopify only). Create your fine-art print products — choose papers, framing, edition sizes, certificates and packaging.

Generate a timed sales page with a countdown timer.

theprintspace fulfils every order automatically from facilities in the UK, Germany and the USA.

Promote on TikTok

Hook hard in the first few seconds — open with surprise, a question, or curiosity (for example, a blank canvas becoming a finished piece).

— open with surprise, a question, or curiosity (for example, a blank canvas becoming a finished piece). Tell a tight story — cover your inspiration, process and meaning, and show the print quality, edition numbers and packaging.

— cover your inspiration, process and meaning, and show the print quality, edition numbers and packaging. Match content to your drop phases — tease before launch, reveal the work and prints, show scale and quality, then announce the live sale with exact dates and times.

— tease before launch, reveal the work and prints, show scale and quality, then announce the live sale with exact dates and times. Use trending audio and keep the pace energetic.

and keep the pace energetic. Show the prints as real objects on a wall to build buying confidence.

on a wall to build buying confidence. Include a clear call to action with your drop link, and use TikTok's built-in launch reminder tools.

A quick tip: study successful artist videos to see how they hook viewers in the first three seconds, then plan a short series of clips that carries viewers from teaser to live sale.

If you're still unsure, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk — one of our friendly team will help.

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