Orders you have placed on order.creativehub.io are listed in your account under Print orders, with their invoices. Orders placed before 29 June 2026, on our previous platform, are not listed there, but we still hold every one of them: send us the order number and we will send you the invoice or the order details.

Orders placed before 29 June 2026

Older orders and invoices do not appear in your account whatever date range you set, and there is no way to export them yourself. To get a copy:

Find the order number or the invoice number. The order number is on your order confirmation email ("Your Order Number is …"). Contact us from the email address on your account and quote that number. We send the invoice, or the details of the order such as the size, paper and border, to the email address on your account.

The images you uploaded before are still in your library, so once you have the details you can order the same print again.

I did not receive an order confirmation

Check your spam or junk folder first, then check that the email address you entered at checkout was spelt correctly. If you cannot find the email, tell us the name the order was placed under and the date you ordered, and we will look it up and confirm the order number.

I entered the wrong email address on an order

The email address attached to an order cannot be changed once the order has been placed. The confirmation, the dispatch email and the tracking link all go to the address the order was placed under. The order itself is not affected: it is printed and dispatched as normal, and only the emails about it go to the wrong inbox.

For that order: send us the order number and we will send you the invoice or confirmation on request. Once the order has been dispatched we can also forward the tracking link to the address you write from.

send us the order number and we will send you the invoice or confirmation on request. Once the order has been dispatched we can also forward the tracking link to the address you write from. For future orders: sign in and update your address under Settings → Account → Email Address. Confirmations and tracking emails for later orders then go to the new address.

For orders on the current platform, see Where do I find a list of my print orders and invoices and Where do I find the tracking number for my print orders? Current prices for a repeat order are shown at checkout and on the price list.

Planning to reorder an older print? Current prices by size for printing, mounting and framing are in our online price list.