What colour window mount options are there for dropshipping frames?

You can add a window mount to your pre-made framed products, and the window mount colours come in four options.

The mount board we use

Our pre-made dropshipping frames are Nielsen Quadrum. For an overview of the frames we offer, read this article; for details of the sizes, read this article.

Window mounts are cut from acid-free cardboard. They are 1400 micron (1.4mm) thick, and the window is cut to a 45° angle.

Available window mount colours

Window mounts come in four colours:

Black

White

Ivory (a subtle off-white)

Cream

Where to choose your mount

Mount board is configured on the Signatures, numbering and mount boards step (in the Mount boards section) during drop setup, and applies to framed variants only. If you'd prefer not to include one, you can also choose No mount boards.

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