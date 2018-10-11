Street Photography International presents – LDN

Street Photography International was founded in 2015 and quickly established itself as one of the leading collectives in the genre. They now have the largest dedicated street photography account on Instagram with over 680,000 followers.

In 2017 SPi introduced the annual SPi Street Awards, an international photography competition offering top prizes and exposure for a minimal entry fee. Concerned that the high level of entry fees charged by many competitions excludes a huge number of talented photographers from around the world from entering, they set a price of £2 per picture. Sponsored by Olympus in 2017 and Leica in 2018, our winners both had solo exhibitions in London and received high-end cameras. SPi also selects 20 finalists each year. Their work forms a separate group exhibition, and they receive runners-up prizes.

Championing the work of less-well-known photographers is the common thread in both SPi’s Instagram account and the SPi Street Awards. Curating to a standard, not to a name. Curated by photographers, for photographers.

SPi’s LDN will be demonstrating three different takes on one city. The exhibition runs at theprintspace Gallery from the 18th till the 31st of October. Limited edition prints will be available. RSVP for the private view below!