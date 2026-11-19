Only if you have the rights holder's permission. Under our terms, you must be the sole legal owner of the intellectual property rights in any image you upload, or hold an appropriate licence. We print from the file you supply, so to print someone else's image you need a licensed, print-quality file from whoever holds the rights.

What we can and can't do

We cannot source a third party's image for you, such as a well-known photographer's or a brand's image.

We cannot advise on licensing or arrange it for you.

We do not hold, sell or license newspaper photographs or publishers' archives, and we cannot reproduce content from a live web page.

We cannot print material that infringes someone else's copyright, trade mark or other intellectual property.

Our support team cannot give written legal confirmations or opinions on copyright or content law. If you need that, please take your own advice.

Once you have a file you are allowed to use, upload it at order.creativehub.io and order it like any other print.

A photograph from a newspaper

Look at the caption credit to find the photographer or the picture agency. Contact the photographer, or the agency named in the credit. Ask them for a licensed, print-quality file of the image, or an authorised print.

A newspaper front cover, page or article

Newspaper pages and articles are the publisher's copyright. Contact the publication and tell them which article or front cover you would like, with the headline, the date and the URL if you have it. The publisher controls its own archive and any reprint rights.

We can print a page when it is content you own or have permission to reproduce, for example:

your own published work;

a page you have licensed;

a personal commission from the publisher.

A page copied from a website is not something we can print without that permission.

A poster or page from a publisher's print store

We print and fulfil orders for a number of publishers' print stores, but we do not manage what those stores sell. We cannot add an article or front cover to a store's range, tell you whether a particular piece is available, or reinstate a poster that is out of print or from a past release. Ask the publisher's own team. If they make the piece available in their store, the order comes to us for printing in the usual way.

Wedding and portrait photos taken by a photographer

If a photographer took your wedding photos, you need their permission to have them printed. Photographers usually hold the copyright even when you have bought the photos.

AI-generated or AI-assisted artwork

The same rule applies: you must own the work or hold the rights to it. AI-generated or AI-upscaled files can be printed, but upscaling adds pixels, not detail, so treat the file's native size at 300 dpi as the safe print size and order a test strip before going larger.

How a strip is prepared and ordered is shown in our guide to making test strip prints.

The file still has to be print quality

A screenshot of a web page, or a photo that has been shrunk by email or a messaging app, will not make a good print. Ask the rights holder for the original, at 300 PPI at the size you want to print: roughly 2480 x 3510 pixels for A4, or 3510 x 4960 pixels for A3. We print exactly what is supplied and do not upscale or enhance files. See how to prepare your file for print, or read about our printing service.

Once you hold a licensed file, our guide to choosing professional prints compares giclée and C-type printing so you can pick the right process for it.