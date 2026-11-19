We are a fine art and photographic print lab. We make giclée and C-type prints on our own range of nine papers, and we can mount or frame them. Every print is a flat, single-sided sheet printed from a roll, so books, cards, folded or double-sided pieces, and printing directly onto metal, glass, acrylic or fabric are outside what we do.

What we make

Giclée fine art prints on seven papers: Hahnemühle Photo Rag, Hahnemühle German Etching, Hahnemühle Pearl, Hahnemühle Bamboo, Ilford Cotton Textured, Canson Baryta and Epson Semi-Gloss. See giclée printing.

on seven papers: Hahnemühle Photo Rag, Hahnemühle German Etching, Hahnemühle Pearl, Hahnemühle Bamboo, Ilford Cotton Textured, Canson Baryta and Epson Semi-Gloss. See giclée printing. C-type photographic prints on two papers: Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss. See C-type printing.

on two papers: Fuji Matt and Fuji Gloss. See C-type printing. Mounting and bespoke framing, ordered together with the print. See mounting and framing.

The smallest print on any paper is 4" x 6"; the largest depends on the paper, see maximum print sizes. There is no minimum order quantity. Orders are priced per print, so you can order a single copy or a one-off prototype before a larger run. Current prices are on the price list and in your basket at order.creativehub.io.

Printed products we don't make

Books, photo books, albums and anything bound. We don't bind, and we don't print book pages, album pages or covers.

We don't bind, and we don't print book pages, album pages or covers. Multi-page or folded pieces: booklets, programmes, leaflets, menus and double-sided sheets, whatever the quantity.

booklets, programmes, leaflets, menus and double-sided sheets, whatever the quantity. Card products: business cards, flyers, invitations, greetings cards, backing cards, and hole-punched or die-cut cards. We hold archival fine art and photographic papers only, with no card stock.

business cards, flyers, invitations, greetings cards, backing cards, and hole-punched or die-cut cards. We hold archival fine art and photographic papers only, with no card stock. Stationery: letterheads and matching envelope sets.

letterheads and matching envelope sets. Labels and stickers.

Triptychs made automatically: there is no product that splits one image into three panels.

there is no product that splits one image into three panels. Certificates of authenticity alongside a print order. Certificates are a feature of selling through sell.creativehub.io.

A small flat print is fine. There is no dedicated postcard product, but you can order a postcard-size art print (6" x 4", or a custom size such as 195 x 90 mm) on any of our papers. Many customers who want a greetings card order a flat print at the size they need and mount it onto a blank folded card themselves.

Materials we don't print on

Paper or materials you supply, including third-party stocks such as Colorplan. Our printers are calibrated for the roll papers we stock.

including third-party stocks such as Colorplan. Our printers are calibrated for the roll papers we stock. Metal, glass, acrylic or panels. Dibond and aluminium are mounting substrates that sit behind a paper print, and acrylic is a face-mount over a print. Neither is a print on the material itself. We don't make acrylic blocks.

Dibond and aluminium are mounting substrates that sit behind a paper print, and acrylic is a face-mount over a print. Neither is a print on the material itself. We don't make acrylic blocks. Canvas ordered online. We do offer canvas printing, but it cannot be ordered on the website yet; online ordering is being rolled out in early 2027. If you have a large canvas order in mind before then, contact us. We don't stretch or frame canvases that customers supply.

We do offer canvas printing, but it cannot be ordered on the website yet; online ordering is being rolled out in early 2027. If you have a large canvas order in mind before then, contact us. We don't stretch or frame canvases that customers supply. Film and fabric: mylar, acetate, transparency film, fabric, large-format transparencies and digital negatives for cyanotype printing.

mylar, acetate, transparency film, fabric, large-format transparencies and digital negatives for cyanotype printing. Translucent media and lightbox prints: vellum, tracing paper and anything designed to be lit from behind. For a lightbox or a shop-window graphic, use a specialist who prints on translucent media made for backlighting.

vellum, tracing paper and anything designed to be lit from behind. For a lightbox or a shop-window graphic, use a specialist who prints on translucent media made for backlighting. Outdoor display. Nothing in our range suits an uncovered outdoor display, including Acrylic Reverse mounting. Mounting does not make a paper print weatherproof; vinyl is the material for that, and we don't make it.

Nothing in our range suits an uncovered outdoor display, including Acrylic Reverse mounting. Mounting does not make a paper print weatherproof; vinyl is the material for that, and we don't make it. Billposting stock. Our papers are not made for wheat-pasting. If you want to try it anyway, order a single test strip and try the paste on that first.

Our papers are not made for wheat-pasting. If you want to try it anyway, order a single test strip and try the paste on that first. Board, card or poster paper. Our papers run up to 310gsm, so a 400 to 600gsm board is outside our range, and so is lightweight poster paper of around 90gsm.

Services we don't offer

Editing, retouching, upscaling, restoration, cropping or compositing. We print your file as supplied. We can check a file's pixel dimensions and tell you the largest size we would recommend printing it at.

We print your file as supplied. We can check a file's pixel dimensions and tell you the largest size we would recommend printing it at. Scanning. See how to get a high-resolution scan of your artwork.

See how to get a high-resolution scan of your artwork. Digital PDF proofs, colour bars, registration marks or match prints. A physical test strip of your own image is the way to check a file before a large print.

A physical test strip of your own image is the way to check a file before a large print. CMYK printing. We print from RGB files (Adobe RGB 1998 recommended), so supply RGB. See how to prepare your file.

We print from RGB files (Adobe RGB 1998 recommended), so supply RGB. See how to prepare your file. Darkroom silver-gelatin printing. The closest options are a C-type on Fuji Matt or Fuji Gloss, or a giclée on Hahnemühle Pearl or Photo Rag for black and white.

The closest options are a C-type on Fuji Matt or Fuji Gloss, or a giclée on Hahnemühle Pearl or Photo Rag for black and white. Digital copies, downloads or photocopying. We print only from files you supply.

We print only from files you supply. Installation or exhibition hanging. We print, mount and frame; hanging is for your own team or a local installer.

We print, mount and frame; hanging is for your own team or a local installer. Trade or wholesale price lists and sponsorship programmes. Everyone pays the prices on the website. For a very large run, email the specification to info@creativehub.io and we will price it case by case.

Inks, coatings, folding and trimming are covered in Can you print double-sided, fold, laminate or use metallic or white ink?

Content we can and can't print

Nudity is acceptable at all of our studios.

We are not set up to produce imagery showing explicit sexual activity. A smaller specialist print service is a better fit for that work.

You must own the image or hold the rights to it. See Can I print an image I don't own?

For a borderline case, get in touch before ordering with a short description of the work. You don't need to send the file to ask.

Not sure whether we can make it?

Send a low-resolution sample of the work and tell us what you have in mind through the contact page, and we will tell you whether we can produce it.

Everything we do make, from prints to mounting and framing, is set out by size in our current price list.