No. Our prints are made with pigment (giclée) and photographic (C-type) processes only, on one side of the paper, and they leave us flat, uncoated and trimmed with straight edges. Here is what that rules out, and what you can do instead.

Double-sided printing and the back of the print

We cannot print on the reverse of a print. Everything is printed from large rolls of archival paper on machines that print one side only. That rules out double-sided sheets and anything on the back of a print, including edition numbers, titles, artist details, logos and other branding.

We also don't print your details onto adhesive labels for you to attach yourself.

Labels on the back of a print

Attaching a label to the back of a print is not part of a standard order. If one is essential, for a competition entry for example, email info@creativehub.io before you place the order and tell us:

what the label is and what it is for;

whether you will send the labels to us;

where it should go on the back, its size and how it should be fixed.

Wait for our reply before ordering, so that any exception is agreed first.

What you can do instead

On your own print orders: add the signature to the file before you order, or sign the print by hand after collection or delivery. We don't offer signing on site at our studios.

add the signature to the file before you order, or sign the print by hand after collection or delivery. We don't offer signing on site at our studios. If you sell prints through sell.creativehub.io: an edition number and your digital signature can be printed on the front of the print, a certificate of authenticity can be sent with each sale, and a custom insert can go in the parcel. For limited editions, the certificate and the printed edition number together carry what would otherwise go on the back, and the buyer gets a document to keep.

Folding and scoring

We don't fold or score prints, and we don't print on foldable card, so a folded menu cover or card printed inside and out is not something we can produce. We don't recommend folding our papers yourself either. The giclée papers are made from cotton fibres and are designed for flat presentation; folding can crack the print surface.

Metallic, gold, silver and white ink

No metallic, silver or gold ink, embossing or foiling. A gold heading in your file prints as a flat colour, not as a metallic or foil.

A gold heading in your file prints as a flat colour, not as a metallic or foil. No white ink and no double-hit printing. In our prints, white is the paper itself, so we cannot print white onto black or coloured paper.

Lamination, varnish and UV finishes

Prints and mounted pieces go out unlaminated. We don't offer lamination (matt or soft-touch), varnish, protective sprays, or Raised, High-Build or Spot UV embellishment. Sprays and laminates alter the texture and colour depth of a print. To judge how a paper surface handles reflections and marks, order a test strip of your own image.

If the aim is to protect the print, framing behind glass is an alternative; glass options are on our online art framing page.

Trimming, borders and deckled edges

Every print is trimmed by hand on a guillotine, so only straight cuts are possible. We cannot give prints frayed, torn or deckled edges, and we don't stock deckled-edge papers.

We always trim. Untrimmed prints are not an option.

To make your own deckled edge, order the print with a white border so that you have spare paper to tear. See how big to make borders.

Borders are white only, because the border is unprinted paper.

Don't add bleed or crop marks to your file. See our trimming tolerance.

For the wider list of products and materials outside our range, see What can and can't theprintspace print or make? Our print processes are described on the giclée printing page.

For what we do print, the giclée printing page sets out our archival art papers with a comparison table and example prices.