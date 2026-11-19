Everything you upload remains your property, and we hold it for as long as your account is being used. The allowance is 30 GB of images per account on each of our two sites. Once an account has gone 18 months without activity or a sale it can be removed along with its contents, so treat the account as a working copy and keep the masters on your own drives: our job is printing, not archiving.

How much storage you get

The standard allowance is 30 GB of image files per account. A bigger one exists only where we have arranged it with you individually.

of image files per account. A bigger one exists only where we have arranged it with you individually. order.creativehub.io and sell.creativehub.io have separate libraries with 30 GB apiece, so whatever you upload to one takes nothing away from the other.

Only the images sitting in your library at this moment are counted. Once you delete a file it stops counting and the space is yours again immediately.

The site turns away any upload that would push the library past its limit. Clear out a few images first, or write to info@creativehub.io and ask us to review your limit. Extra storage is not something you can buy online.

Freeing up space

Go through your library and remove whatever has served its purpose; several files can be ticked and removed in one go. Full-size originals, duplicate uploads and old tests are the best place to begin. A deletion cannot be reversed from inside your account, so make sure you hold a copy of any file you might want to print again.

On the Sell site the library is called the Media Library and sits in the sidebar. A few files there are locked against deletion: an image in use as the artwork or product shot of a current product, and whichever file is your account default. Removing an upload does not break the products that were created from it.

How long we keep files

For as long as the account is used, its files are left where they are.

Our data and carbon-reduction policy allows us to remove an account, and everything stored in it, after 18 months without any activity or sales .

. The clock runs on the account as a whole, never on a single file or product. A slow-selling limited edition is safe for as long as the account itself is active.

An order arriving through the API is activity in just the same way as one placed by hand. Having API access does not, by itself, put an account outside the policy.

After an account is closed, its content may be removed once a reasonable period has passed.

Tax and accounting law obliges us to retain the records of past orders and invoices, and we do.

Going to be away for a long while? Sign in now and then, or let us know. Whatever you store with us should be a second copy and never the sole one.

Who owns the files you upload

You do. An upload grants us the limited permission the service depends on and nothing wider: printing what has been ordered and, for sellers, displaying the work on your pages and making the items that go with it, such as product shots and certificates. Ownership does not pass to us, the arrangement is not exclusive, and your work is put to no other use. Delete a product page or the whole account and that permission to display and produce the work stops there, except that orders placed before then are still fulfilled.

Confidentiality

Our terms bind both sides: we may not pass on confidential information of yours and you may not pass on ours, unless the law demands it. Security measures protect personal data from loss, from being changed, and from being opened by anyone with no right to it.

Deleting your account

You can delete individual files, or your whole account, yourself at any time.

Open Account settings → Account and scroll to Delete Account. Click Delete My Account. Read the confirmation and click Yes, delete my account.

You have one creativehub login for both sites, so deleting it closes your account on both. It cannot be undone and you will not be able to sign in again. Your personal data is deleted, apart from the records of past orders and invoices that we must keep for legal and accounting purposes. If you would rather we did it for you, contact customer service from your account email address.

Where the terms are

The terms and conditions for print orders and creativehub accounts are published online, and our privacy policy and cookie policy are on the theprintspace website. The terms you accept when you sign in to the Sell site are at creativehub.io/our-terms-and-conditions. There is no separate acceptable-use policy: the rules on what we print and how the service may be used are part of the terms. If you need a copy for your records, ask us and we can send the terms as an attachment.

Since the master files should always live with you, our guide to digitising artwork covers scanning, photographing, resolution and file formats for making them.