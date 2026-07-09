How to sell art online with WooCommerce?

To sell art online with WooCommerce, you list fine-art prints through your store and let creativehub handle production and fulfilment. Here's how to set it up, step by step.

Connect your WooCommerce store

Go to Home and complete the first item on the setup checklist: Connect your store. Select WooCommerce and follow the authorization steps to link your shop to creativehub.

Create print products

Once connected, go to Sell Art → Create Products in the sidebar. Set up your fine-art print products by choosing:

Your artwork image

Paper type and finish

Sizes and pricing

Optional framing, mounting and borders

Edition size (limited or open)

Certificates of authenticity, packaging branding and other options

Publish to WooCommerce

When your product is ready, publish it. creativehub automatically creates it in your WooCommerce store with the correct SKU, so orders sync back.

Add a payment card

Before you make a sale, add a payment card to your creativehub account via the Home setup checklist. When an order comes in, we debit this card to print and ship your work.

Manage orders

Orders placed in WooCommerce flow into creativehub automatically. We print, frame (if chosen) and dispatch from our facilities in the UK, Germany or the United States.

Your WooCommerce store remains yours to manage — you control listings, descriptions and images, while creativehub handles print fulfilment behind the scenes.

If you need help with the WooCommerce connection, please get in touch at info@theprintspace.co.uk and one of our friendly team will help.

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