If an email offers to buy your artwork for an investor, collector or client, comes from a personal Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo address, or asks for your password or card details, it is not from us. Do not reply or click anything. Forward it to info@creativehub.io and we will confirm whether it is genuine.

The scam using our name

Unsolicited emails signed "The Creative Hub" are in circulation, claiming that an investor, collector or client wishes to purchase the recipient's artwork. They are fraudulent and trade on our name. Neither theprintspace nor creativehub sends them, and they are no sign of a breach of our systems.

What we never do

Buying art is not something we do for anybody. Nobody here contacts artists or customers to acquire work for investors, collectors or galleries, and we are not a go-between in art sales.

Our staff do not contact you from a Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo mailbox, or from any other private address of their own. The official address for reaching us is info@creativehub.io.

Passwords, card numbers and bank details are never requested by email. The only places a card is entered are your account and the checkout of our own sites.

Invoices and requests for payment do not come from third-party addresses. You will find your invoices in your account.

Signs of a fake

The address is not one of ours, or the name shown is theprintspace but a different address sits behind it.

It presses you to act quickly, wants the answer sent to another address, or makes an offer conditional on a payment from you first.

It wants your details sent back by reply, or wants a link clicked.

The links go somewhere other than theprintspace.co.uk, theprintspace.com, creativehub.io or store.creativehub.io, which are the only addresses our real emails link to.

What to do

Where you have done nothing with the email, leave it alone: no reply, no clicking, no opening of attachments. Your account needs no changes. Whenever a message leaves you in doubt, forward it to info@creativehub.io and we will say whether it is ours.

If you have already replied or clicked

Replied? Send no money and no personal details.

Clicked a link? Change the password on your account to be safe.

Gave away account details? Set a new creativehub password and switch on two-factor authentication under Settings → Security.

Other ways to reach us are on the contact page.

For genuine ways to sell your work that do not begin with an unsolicited email, our guide to where to sell art compares the main routes.