What pre-made frame sizes are available for dropshipping?

See the table below which lists the available sizes offered for art print dropshipping:
|Aspect Ratio
|A Size
|cm (w)
|cm (h)
|in (w)
|in (h)
|1:1.41
|A4
|21
|29.7
|11.7
|8.3
|4:5
|–
|28
|35
|11.0
|13.8
|1:1.41
|A3
|29.7
|42
|16.5
|11.7
|1:1
|–
|30
|30
|11.8
|11.8
|3:4
|–
|30
|40
|11.8
|15.8
|2:3
|–
|30
|45
|11.8
|17.7
|1:1
|–
|40
|40
|15.8
|15.8
|4:5
|–
|40
|50
|15.8
|19.7
|2:3
|–
|40
|60
|15.8
|23.6
|1:1.41
|A2
|42
|59
|23.4
|16.5
|1:1
|–
|50
|50
|19.7
|19.7
|1:1.41
|A1
|59
|84
|33.1
|23.4
|3:4
|–
|60
|80
|23.8
|31.5
|5:7
|70
|100
|27.6
|39.4
To learn about the costs of these frames read this article. For more information on the frame brand and materials used read this article.