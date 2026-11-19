Marks on a print are surface damage: fingerprints, scuffs, or pressure marks and creases. Most happen in handling after the parcel is opened. A finished print does not lose colour in the post. If your print arrived marked, send us photos within seven days of delivery and we will put it right.

The usual causes of marks

Fingerprints. Oils from skin can mark the printed surface, especially on gloss papers and in dark areas.

Oils from skin can mark the printed surface, especially on gloss papers and in dark areas. Scuffs. Matt fine art papers have a delicate surface. Something rubbing across a dark area can leave a shiny or pale line.

Matt fine art papers have a delicate surface. Something rubbing across a dark area can leave a shiny or pale line. Pressure marks and creases. A knock to the parcel, or bending a print while unrolling it, can leave a kink or a dent.

C-type prints are more scuff resistant than giclée prints, because the image sits inside the paper's emulsion and not on top of the paper.

How to handle a print

Ideally wear cotton gloves, or do not touch the printed area at all.

Without gloves, make sure your hands are clean and dry and hold the print by its edges.

Keep prints in their glassine sleeve until you frame them.

Support large prints fully when you move them.

Once a print is framed behind glass its surface is no longer handled, and our fine art framing page sets out the options.

Can colour be lost in shipping?

No. Giclée prints are made with pigment inks that are dry and stable when they leave us, and C-type prints hold their image inside the paper's emulsion. Neither fades or washes out over a few days in a parcel. For how long prints last on display, see How long will my print last?

What can happen in transit is surface damage, which is a different thing: a rub on a matt paper leaving a pale or shiny line, most visible in dark areas, or a knock that creases or dents the sheet. To prevent this, every print is packed in its own glassine sleeve with tissue. See how print orders are packaged.

If the colour simply looks different from what you expected, look at the print in daylight first. Prints look darker and warmer under dim indoor light than the image does on a bright screen. See Why does my print look darker than my screen?

For a closer match next time, our guide to monitor calibration and soft proofing explains how to set up your screen.

If your print arrived marked

Take clear photos of the mark and of the packaging. Send them to us with your order number through the contact page, within seven days of delivery. We will look at them and put it right. Prints damaged on the way to you are replaced free of charge.

More detail: My prints arrived damaged, how do I get a replacement or a refund?

Scuff resistance is only one difference between the two processes, and our guide to choosing professional photo prints compares giclée and C-type papers side by side.