A print usually looks darker than the screen because a screen is lit from behind while paper only reflects the light that falls on it, and most screens are set far brighter than the room a print is viewed in. Lower the brightness of your monitor and calibrate it, soft-proof the image with the profile for your paper, and judge the print in good light. We print your file exactly as supplied, so a file darkened to look right on a bright screen prints dark.

What makes a print look darker than the screen

Cause What you notice What to do Screen set too bright The whole print looks darker and flatter than the screen, and shadow detail you could see has closed up Turn the brightness down to a measured level and calibrate Screen not calibrated Prints look darker and often a different colour Calibrate with a hardware device to a D65 white point Colours outside the gamut of the paper Saturated colours and deep shadows look denser on paper, although the file has not changed Soft-proof with the profile for the paper and adjust the file Paper surface Matt papers show less contrast than gloss papers Soft-proof before you choose the paper Dim viewing light The print looks right by a window and dull in the evening Judge prints in daylight or a bright, neutral light

How bright the screen should be

A new monitor or laptop is usually set close to full brightness. Edit on it and the image looks lighter than it is, so you darken it to compensate, and that darker file is what gets printed. For print work, set the white point to D65 (about 6500 K), the gamma to 2.2 and the luminance to around 80 cd/m², or up to 100 cd/m² in a brighter room. Set these with a hardware calibrator, so the value is measured and repeatable. The steps are in How to calibrate your monitor.

On an Apple XDR display, choose the Photography (P3-D65) preset, not the 1600 nits preset, then bring the luminance down to the target above: the 160 nits of that preset is still too bright for print editing. Edit in steady, fairly subdued, neutral room light with no glare on the screen.

How to fix prints that come out too dark

Calibrate the screen to the targets above. Soft-proof with the profile for the paper you are ordering. The profiles for every paper are free to download. Start with the Perceptual rendering intent, compare it with Relative Colorimetric and keep whichever looks better, with Black Point Compensation switched on. The steps are in How to soft proof your print using Adobe Photoshop. If the soft proof looks heavy, lift the shadows and midtones slightly and check that the highlights keep their detail. A guide to colour correction shows how. Before a large print, order a test strip through the darkest part of the image. See How to make a test strip. Look at the finished print in daylight or a bright, neutral light, not under a dim or warm lamp.

What we do to your file

Nothing. We do not brighten, sharpen, retouch or colour correct files. Our printers are calibrated every day and each paper has its own profile, so the same file on the same paper gives the same result from one order to the next. That keeps you in control, and it means a dark print is fixed in the file. More in Which printers and inks do you use?

If the colour is different as well

A colour shift usually has the same cause: an uncalibrated screen, or a file in an unexpected colour space. Supply the file in Adobe RGB (1998), or converted to the profile of your paper, then soft-proof it. For black and white images, A guide to black and white printing shows how to avoid a colour cast.

If the print still does not match the file

If you have calibrated and soft-proofed and the print still does not match your file, contact us with your order number, photos of the print taken in daylight, and a note of whether you soft-proofed with the profile for that paper. Under our order guarantee, an order that does not match your file to our colour-management standards is replaced or refunded.

Calibration, soft proofing and viewing light are brought together in our guide to colour accuracy, which follows a file from screen to finished print.