The Art of Activism exhibiting artworks announced!

Following our recent decision to go carbon neutral, theprintspace launched The Art of Activism, a call out to donate to an art exhibition and print sale to benefit the environmental campaigning of Friends of the Earth.

The submissions have been incredible. A huge thank you to all of those who gave your time and created & donated artworks for this open call.

The curators have now selected the artworks to be exhibited at theprintspace Gallery (scroll down to view). The Guardian will curate a selection of their own to sell as prints next week, to benefit Friends of the Earth.

Now’s a good time to remind you that we have decided as a company to close at 12:00pm on Friday 20th September to join the Global Climate Strike and rally in Millbank, London. Please feel free to join us, we can make our way down together from theprintspace at 1pm. We would like to stress that this afternoon closure will not stop you from ordering online but you will not be able to collect orders from us after 12.00pm on that day.

Click below to RSVP to The Art of Activism exhibition opening.

Thomas Phillips, Angry Dan

Josie Tucker, Daniele Di Nezio

The Lucky Print Club, Jennifer Ho

Andy Clough, Lucy Scott

Dan Hillier, Rosco Brittin

Sam Harris, Katharine Hamnett

Gareth Brown, Sara Thielker

Kasia & Erin Burke, Josie Tucker

Sara Gironi Carnevale, Mantas Tumosa

Alva Skog, Carys Boughton

Hitesh Maruti Sonar, Josie Tucker

Giovana Medeiros, Hannah Elizabeth

Clare Thornthwaite, Sarah Perkins

Iona DeSouza, Jeremy Deller

Debra Espinosa, Iva Jericevic

Kesia Hemming, Sarah Perkins

RUDE, Andy Clough

Richard Ashton, Andy Clough

Lydia Hughes, Emma Champion

Jack Davis, Josie Tucker

Tanner DiBerardino, Simon McCheung

Greta Thunberg

The exhibition opening night takes place Thursday 19th September from 7.30pm at theprintspace Gallery.

Click the button below to RSVP.