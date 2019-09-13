The Art of Activism exhibiting artworks announced!

Following our recent decision to go carbon neutral, theprintspace launched The Art of Activism, a call out to donate to an art exhibition and print sale to benefit the environmental campaigning of Friends of the Earth.
The submissions have been incredible. A huge thank you to all of those who gave your time and created & donated artworks for this open call.
The curators have now selected the artworks to be exhibited at theprintspace Gallery (scroll down to view). The Guardian will curate a selection of their own to sell as prints next week, to benefit Friends of the Earth.
Now’s a good time to remind you that we have decided as a company to close at 12:00pm on Friday 20th September to join the Global Climate Strike and rally in Millbank, London. Please feel free to join us, we can make our way down together from theprintspace at 1pm. We would like to stress that this afternoon closure will not stop you from ordering online but you will not be able to collect orders from us after 12.00pm on that day.
Click below to RSVP to The Art of Activism exhibition opening.
The exhibition opening night takes place Thursday 19th September from 7.30pm at theprintspace Gallery.
Click the button below to RSVP.