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The Art of Activism exhibiting artworks announced!

September 13, 2019

Following our recent decision to go carbon neutral, theprintspace launched The Art of Activism, a call out to donate to an art exhibition and print sale to benefit the environmental campaigning of Friends of the Earth.

The submissions have been incredible. A huge thank you to all of those who gave your time and created & donated artworks for this open call.

The curators have now selected the artworks to be exhibited at theprintspace Gallery (scroll down to view). The Guardian will curate a selection of their own to sell as prints next week, to benefit Friends of the Earth.

Now’s a good time to remind you that we have decided as a company to close at 12:00pm on Friday 20th September to join the Global Climate Strike and rally in Millbank, London. Please feel free to join us, we can make our way down together from theprintspace at 1pm. We would like to stress that this afternoon closure will not stop you from ordering online but you will not be able to collect orders from us after 12.00pm on that day.

Click below to RSVP to The Art of Activism exhibition opening.

RSVP HERE
  • Thomas Phillips, Angry Dan
    Josie Tucker, Daniele Di Nezio
  • The Lucky Print Club, Jennifer Ho
    Andy Clough, Lucy Scott
  • Dan Hillier, Rosco Brittin
    Sam Harris, Katharine Hamnett
  • Gareth Brown, Sara Thielker
    Kasia & Erin Burke, Josie Tucker
  • Sara Gironi Carnevale, Mantas Tumosa
    Alva Skog, Carys Boughton
  • Hitesh Maruti Sonar, Josie Tucker
    Giovana Medeiros, Hannah Elizabeth
  • Clare Thornthwaite, Sarah Perkins
    Iona DeSouza, Jeremy Deller
  • Debra Espinosa, Iva Jericevic
    Kesia Hemming, Sarah Perkins
  • RUDE, Andy Clough
    Richard Ashton, Andy Clough
  • Lydia Hughes, Emma Champion
    Jack Davis, Josie Tucker
  • Tanner DiBerardino, Simon McCheung
  • Greta Thunberg

The exhibition opening night takes place Thursday 19th September from 7.30pm at theprintspace Gallery.

Click the button below to RSVP.

RSVP HERE!

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