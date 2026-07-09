I want to change my delivery address after ordering the print, does that affect the sales tax (VAT) I pay?

Yes — if you change your delivery address after ordering, it can affect the sales tax (VAT) you pay, because VAT is calculated on the delivery destination.

How changing your delivery address affects VAT

theprintspace charges VAT on the fulfilment cost based on where the order ships:

UK: 20%

20% Germany / EU: 19%

19% EU with a valid VAT number: reverse-charge (0%) may apply where you provide a valid EU VAT number

reverse-charge (0%) may apply where you provide a valid EU VAT number Rest of world: 0%

A VAT invoice is issued for every order.

What happens when you change the address

If you change the delivery address, the VAT liability for the order may change. Where it does, we may need to refund or recharge you based on the difference between the old and new destination's VAT liability. Use the rates above to work out what that difference will be.

Still need help?

If you're still unsure, please get in touch — email us at info@theprintspace.co.uk and one of our friendly team will help.

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