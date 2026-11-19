If an order turns up damaged or defective, send us photographs no later than seven days after it was delivered. An order that never turns up is classed as lost after ten days with no tracking update in the UK, or twenty for an address abroad. We replace a lost order, and any order with a confirmed claim, at no cost to you.

Damage in transit or a defect

Email info@creativehub.io within seven days of delivery and include:

your order number, which is on your order confirmation email and in your account;

a clear description of the problem;

photographs of the damage or defect. For damage in transit, photograph the packaging as well as the print.

The seven days are identical for harm done on the journey and for a fault in the print or the frame.

The parcel has not arrived

Check the tracking link from your dispatch email. See Where do I find the tracking number for my print orders? If the tracking says delivered but nothing is there, check with neighbours or a reception desk and allow 24 hours. Many of these parcels turn up. If it is still missing, or the tracking has stalled, email us with the order number, the tracking number and any correspondence you have had with the carrier. That lets us check the last scan and raise it with the carrier straight away.

Ten days without a tracking update in the UK, or twenty abroad, and we class the order as lost. A free replacement follows without waiting for the carrier's claim to be settled.

What happens next

Once we have confirmed the claim, a replacement goes out at our cost, delivery included. It goes into production as a priority order under a new order number, and the tracking is emailed on dispatch. The damaged print does not normally have to come back to us.

If the print arrived safely but you are unhappy with how it looks, see I am not happy with my print, mount or frame order, how do I complain? Details of how each order is sent are on the delivery services page.

If you sold the print through your own store

The buyer's purchase was from you, which means the claim reaches us by way of you. Gather their message and photographs and write to us from your creativehub account address with either our order number or the one from your store. The seven-day limit is unchanged. See An order has been delivered to my customer damaged or defective.

To see how prints, mounted and framed work are sent and tracked, take a look at our delivery options and tracking page.