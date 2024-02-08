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What paper stock is used for custom inserts and certificates of authenticity?

For dropshipping orders you can include a certificate of authenticity and/or a custom insert with your orders.

Both custom inserts and certificates of authenticity are printed on high quality office printers in size A4.

The paper stock used for these items is a high quality textured paper stock, details as follows:

NameDiamond White Fine Linen Effect
ColourWhite
FinishSmooth
StyleA4
MaterialPaper / Card
Material Weight135Gsm
RecyclableYes
Commodity DescriptionWith a weight of 70 g/m² or more but not exceeding 400 g/m² and brightness of more than 84 (measured according to ISO 2470-1)
Harmonisation Code48102930
SustainableFSC
Size (mm)210 x 297 mm
Size (cm)21 x 29.7 cm
Size (inches)8.27 x 11.69 inches
Updated on 8 February 2024
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