If I re-import a product that already exists on my website, will this overwrite the edits I have made on my website?

No — re-importing a product won't overwrite your store edits.

Why you can re-import a product safely

When you re-import a product from creativehub to your store, the connection is based on the SKU (stock keeping unit). If the SKU already exists in your store, the re-import updates the print variant settings that creativehub manages — paper, sizes, framing and so on. It doesn't touch your store-side edits, such as listing title, description, images, price, tags or collections.

One important caveat

If you change the SKU in creativehub, the old and new SKUs won't match, so the link breaks. To keep orders flowing to the correct product, you'd need to update the SKU in your store listing manually.

Best practice

Only re-import a product when you've changed its print settings in creativehub, such as adding a new paper option or size.

For store-side changes like pricing, description or visibility, manage those directly in your store platform — they won't be affected.

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