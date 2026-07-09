What product images get imported into my store, and can I change them?

When you publish a product to your store, four product images get imported into my store: previews generated automatically that appear on your live product page in a fixed order.

The four product images and their order

Artwork — the plain print. This is always in position 1, so it becomes the thumbnail in collection grids. Lifestyle (landscape) shot In-room (wall) shot Table shot

Can I change them?

You cannot add, remove, replace, or reorder these images. The previews are generated automatically, and there's no way to edit them individually.

You can change the frame colour for each artwork, though. In the edit hub under Products and prices, click Product & variant choices to re-enter the framing grid. There you'll find a per-artwork dropdown to choose Black, White, or Oak. This regenerates the preview shots with your chosen frame colour before you approve and publish.

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