Does disconnecting and reconnecting the dropshipping app delete imported products?

No — disconnecting the dropshipping app and reconnecting won't delete your products.

What happens when disconnecting the dropshipping app

Existing orders aren't affected.

Your products remain in creativehub.

New orders and product updates stop syncing while you're disconnected.

Once you reconnect, syncing resumes.

Why there's nothing to reimport

The app doesn't import products from your store — you create products in creativehub and push them out to your connected sales channels. Your products stay safe in the app whatever the connection status, so there's nothing to reimport after you reconnect.

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