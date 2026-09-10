How can I be sure my customer will not get an invoice displaying the print costs?

theprintspace hides your print costs from customers automatically — your buyers only ever see the receipt from your own store, never theprintspace's fulfilment invoice.

Why your customer never sees the fulfilment cost

When a customer buys from your store, they pay you the retail price you've set, through your store's checkout on Shopify, Squarespace, Wix or WooCommerce. The fulfilment cost is then charged to your saved card on file with theprintspace. That billing relationship is between you and theprintspace, not between your customer and theprintspace.

Your customer receives a receipt from your store showing the price they paid you.

The invoice theprintspace sends you is a merchant billing statement covering your orders across a billing period, and your customer never sees it.

What about the parcel?

The parcel is fully white-labelled. We offer a complete white-label fulfilment service, so your customer never sees theprintspace branding, and there is never a theprintspace invoice or any pricing information inserted in the parcel. Your customer simply receives the print — along with any of your own branding, such as a certificate of authenticity, a custom insert or a branded packaging sticker, if you've added them.

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