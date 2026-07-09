Can I add branding to the certificate of authenticity?

Yes. You can add branding to the certificate of authenticity (COA), which automatically pulls your artist name, logo and signature from your account.

What branding appears on the certificate of authenticity

Artist name — set in Settings → Account → Artist details

— set in Logo — uploaded to your Media Library (left sidebar → Media Library)

— uploaded to your (left sidebar → Media Library) Signature — uploaded to your Media Library, then chosen during drop setup

You set these once in your account and they appear on every certificate automatically. The edition details also print on the COA for each order.

Before you publish

If any of these fields are missing, the certificate will show blank where the branding should be. Preview the design before publishing to check it looks right.

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